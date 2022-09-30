scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Sharjeel Imam gets bail in 2019 sedition case

Sharjeel Imam will remain in judicial custody as he is yet to be granted bail in two cases related to the northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Aggarwal on Friday granted statutory bail to Sharjeel, who has been in custody since February 17, 2020, in connection with a speech he gave near the Jamia area which allegedly incited violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in 2019. (File photo)

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam for allegedly delivering a seditious speech near the Jamia area in 2019. However, Sharjeel will remain in judicial custody since he is yet to be granted bail in two cases related to the northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Aggarwal on Friday granted statutory bail to Sharjeel, who has been in custody since February 17, 2020, in connection with a speech he gave near the Jamia area which allegedly incited violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in 2019.

Read |Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid; HC reserves order on his bail plea

Sharjeel’s lawyers Ahmad Ibrahim and Talib Mustafa moved the bail application arguing that since Section 124-A (sedition) cannot be taken into consideration in the present criminal prosecution, “therefore, the only offence which now remains against the applicant is section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth…) of IPC for which the maximum punishment is only 3 years of imprisonment.”

More from Delhi

Sharjeel’s lawyers also told the court that he has already undergone more than 30 months of incarceration and therefore, section 436A (which stipulates that if an accused has undergone half the maximum period of punishment in detention, he has to be released by the court) has to “come to the rescue of the applicant and he be immediately released”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 01:02:12 pm
Next Story

17-year-old stabbed to death by schoolmates in northwest Delhi

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement