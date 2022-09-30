Sharjeel Imam gets bail in 2019 sedition case

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam for allegedly delivering a seditious speech near the Jamia area in 2019. However, Sharjeel will remain in judicial custody since he is yet to be granted bail in two cases related to the northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Aggarwal on Friday granted statutory bail to Sharjeel, who has been in custody since February 17, 2020, in connection with a speech he gave near the Jamia area which allegedly incited violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University in 2019.

Sharjeel’s lawyers Ahmad Ibrahim and Talib Mustafa moved the bail application arguing that since Section 124-A (sedition) cannot be taken into consideration in the present criminal prosecution, “therefore, the only offence which now remains against the applicant is section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth…) of IPC for which the maximum punishment is only 3 years of imprisonment.”

Sharjeel’s lawyers also told the court that he has already undergone more than 30 months of incarceration and therefore, section 436A (which stipulates that if an accused has undergone half the maximum period of punishment in detention, he has to be released by the court) has to “come to the rescue of the applicant and he be immediately released”.