Delhi court grants bail to hotel owner accused of denying room to Kashmiri

A Delhi court granted bail to the owner of an OYO hotel who has been accused of denying a room to a guest from Kashmir.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand granted bail to the accused, Rakesh Kumar, who owns an OYO hotel in Jahangirpuri. The court noted that there was no need for police custody of the accused and that the CCTV footage of the incident had already been submitted.

The lawyer for the accused, Pardeep Khatri, told the court that the accusation had been made with a dishonest motive and mala fide intention to cause humiliation to his client.

The defence counsel argued that the first information report (FIR) was registered on the basis of a misunderstanding. The guest from Kashmir had booked a room for himself on March 22 and when he tried to check in at the hotel, all rooms except one were occupied by guests and the only room which was available had an issue with the air conditioning system, the defence counsel submitted.

The prosecution submitted to the court that the accused had produced the hotel’s register which showed that on earlier occasions as well guests from Jammu and Kashmir were given rooms at the hotel.