Delhi court grants bail to ex-MLA Asif Mohammad Khan in police manhandling case

A Delhi court Thursday granted bail to former MLA Asif Mohammad Khan who was accused of manhandling and abusing a police officer on duty in Shaheen Bagh on November 25.

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Aggarwal noted that Khan was in custody since November 26 and was not required for further investigation. “The MCD elections are over and therefore there is no possibility of the applicant disturbing the law and order situation in the locality,” the court said.

The former MLA, whose daughter Ariba Khan won the Abul Fazal Enclave ward in the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount. The court also warned that if Khan commits a breach of any condition the prosecution was at liberty to seek cancellation of his bail.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, who appeared for Khan, had argued that there was a material change in the circumstances since the MCD elections were over. Gupta argued that the apprehension of the police that if he was released he would disturb law and order situation was not a factor anymore in deciding his bail.

On November 30, a metropolitan magistrate denied Khan bail stating that his actions against the police had “an adverse societal impact” which has “detrimental effects on the police-community relationship.

According to police, the incident took place on November 25 at Shaheen Bagh’s Tayyab Masjid when Khan manhandled a police officer who asked him if he had the permission from the Election Commission to address a public gathering.

Khan’s lawyers, on the other hand, alleged he had visited the area after hearing news that AAP candidate Wajid Khan allegedly have Rs 50,000 to the ‘Imam’ of the mosque while his aides announced that a total of Rs 1 lakh will be handed over to the ‘Imam’ with a plea to vote for the party during the civic body elections.

They argued that the former MLA turned up at the spot to tell the people that a place of worship cannot be used for political purposes, but he was instead arrested by the police.