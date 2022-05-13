Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

A Delhi court Friday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested in a case of alleged rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, saying he is no more required for custodial interrogation.

Khan, the MLA from Okhla, was arrested on Thursday after clashes broke out between locals and Delhi Police personnel during an anti-encroachment drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) at Madanpur Khadar. He was produced before the duty magistrate, who sent him to one-day judicial custody till Friday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Himanshu Tanwar granted relief to the accused after he was produced before the court on the expiry of his custody. The court granted the bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties of like amount, after hearing the submission of counsel for the accused and Delhi Police.

The judge said the accused was an elected public representative and being an MLA, it was expected from him that he will make efforts to maintain law and order. “Also, there are negligible chances of him absconding if he is released on bail. The fact that accused is no more required for custodial interrogation, and considering a submission made on behalf of accused and above stated facts and circumstances, application moved by the IO for judicial custody of the accused is hereby rejected and accused Amanatullah Khan is granted bail,” the court said.

Khan’s lawyer, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, had argued that he was there to “lodge his protest peacefully without any arms”. The prosecution opposed his bail stating that there are chances that may influence witnesses in the case and may indulge in similar offences.