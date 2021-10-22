Delhi court asks police why man ‘threatened with arrest without FIR’ shouldn’t be compensated

A Delhi court has asked the police why compensation should not be paid to a man who has accused the police of threatening to arrest him without registering an FIR.

Special Judge Sunil Chaudhary, in his order passed on Thursday, issued show-cause notice to the police as to why proceedings be not initiated for directing to pay compensation to the applicant “who has been forced to approach the court to move the present application when no FIR has been registered against him in the PS (police station) Khajuri Khas.”

The applicant in this case moved for anticipatory bail through his lawyer Sandeep Chauhan apprehending that he would be arrested by the cops at Khajuri Khas police station. The applicant stated that a head constable from the police station had threatened to arrest him allegedly following a local resident’s complaint.

Chauhan submitted that the head constable “visited the house of applicant and again threatened to arrest the applicant and his family members and on asking for complaint, he did not give any complaint to the applicant.”

The court said that it has already brought to the notice of the DCP (North-east) the visits by the police officials and non-supply of documents regarding the cases for which they visited the premises.

The court was apprised of issuance of orders by the Office of the DCP (North-east) directing SHOs and ACPs to ensure the supply of documents about the purpose of house visits by any public person.

The court perused the reply filed by the police and noted that there is no mention of any telephone calls made by the head constable to the applicant. “There is no report placed before the Court about non registration of the case, if the contents of the complaint were disclosing a cognizable offence giving power to police to investigate the case without orders of the Court,” the order read.