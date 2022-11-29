scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Delhi Court asks cops to probe allegations of Ankit Gujjar being extorted by jail staff

The court noted that just two days before the incident on August 1, 2021, the deceased allegedly had called his brother and told him that Narender Meena and his associates were troubling him and demanding Rs 1 lakh out of which Rs 50,000 was already given.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta asked the investigating officer to probe the allegations of demand for money made through the phone call and whether it had any connection to his death. (File/Representational image)

A Delhi court asked police to investigate allegations of inmate Ankit Gujjar being extorted by jail staffers which he had allegedly relayed to his brother through a phone call before he was found dead inside the jail complex.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta asked the investigating officer to probe the allegations of demand for money made through the phone call and whether it had any connection to his death.

The court noted that just two days before the incident on August 1, 2021, the deceased allegedly had called his brother and told him that Narender Meena and his associates were troubling him and demanding Rs 1 lakh out of which Rs 50,000 was already given.

“Perusal of the charge­sheet shows that nothing has been mentioned in regard to the allegations” of demand for money, which was relayed to the brother of the deceased through a phone call.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
C Raja Mohan writes: The shadow of 1979Premium
C Raja Mohan writes: The shadow of 1979
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

“No report has been submitted in the charge­sheet in regard to the allegations of demand of money pertaining to the call, though in the order of the Delhi High Court, the said allegations were specifically mentioned,” the court said.

Narender Kumar Meena, the then deputy superintendent, central jail 3, Tihar Central Prison, was accused of harassing Gujjar, who had multiple cases against him, for money and when Gujjar could not satisfy the demands, the accused along with other jail staffers, Ram Avtar Meena, Dinesh Chhikara, Harfool Meena, Vinod Kumar Meena and Deepak Dabas “brutally beat Ankit Gujjar with kicks and polycarbonate lathis”

More from Delhi

Gujjar succumbed to his injuries on August 4, 2021, due to a lack of proper medical attention.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 08:05:02 am
Next Story

Chandigarh confidential: A wish and some PDA

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close