Delhi Court asks cops to probe allegations of Ankit Gujjar being extorted by jail staff

A Delhi court asked police to investigate allegations of inmate Ankit Gujjar being extorted by jail staffers which he had allegedly relayed to his brother through a phone call before he was found dead inside the jail complex.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta asked the investigating officer to probe the allegations of demand for money made through the phone call and whether it had any connection to his death.

The court noted that just two days before the incident on August 1, 2021, the deceased allegedly had called his brother and told him that Narender Meena and his associates were troubling him and demanding Rs 1 lakh out of which Rs 50,000 was already given.

“Perusal of the charge­sheet shows that nothing has been mentioned in regard to the allegations” of demand for money, which was relayed to the brother of the deceased through a phone call.

“No report has been submitted in the charge­sheet in regard to the allegations of demand of money pertaining to the call, though in the order of the Delhi High Court, the said allegations were specifically mentioned,” the court said.

Narender Kumar Meena, the then deputy superintendent, central jail 3, Tihar Central Prison, was accused of harassing Gujjar, who had multiple cases against him, for money and when Gujjar could not satisfy the demands, the accused along with other jail staffers, Ram Avtar Meena, Dinesh Chhikara, Harfool Meena, Vinod Kumar Meena and Deepak Dabas “brutally beat Ankit Gujjar with kicks and polycarbonate lathis”

Gujjar succumbed to his injuries on August 4, 2021, due to a lack of proper medical attention.