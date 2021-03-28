Delhi Court appoints a local commissioner to seal Mehmood Pracha’s computer

A Delhi court on Saturday appointed a local commissioner (LC) and directed police to coordinate with her a visit to advocate Mehmood Pracha’s office to seal his computer(File)

A Delhi court on Saturday appointed a local commissioner (LC) and directed police to coordinate with her a visit to advocate Mehmood Pracha’s office to seal his computer, in a case of alleged tutoring of a witness in connection with the Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana stayed the magistrate court’s order, directing a search warrant against Pracha to be executed, till the next date of hearing on April 28.

The ASJ issued the directions after Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad did not object to Pracha’s proposal to appoint an LC. ASJ Rana appointed the youngest lawyer present in the court room, Avneet Kaur, as the LC and fixed her fee for a sum of Rs 25,000.

The court directed the investigating officer (IO) to go to Pracha’s office on Saturday and seize and seal the computer. It directed that the entire procedure be videographed in the presence of the LC. The court, however, said the computer will remain in Pracha’s custody and directed him not to tamper with it.



The court was hearing an appeal by Pracha against the magistrate court order issued on Friday, which directed that the search warrant against him be executed in accordance with law, subject to safeguards cited by experts.

During Saturday’s hearing, the IO and Pracha stated that the computer in question has not been tampered with so far by either of them.