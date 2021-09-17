Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to Lakha Sidhana in Red Fort violence case

A Delhi court Friday granted anticipatory bail to gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana in the Red Fort violence case.

Additional Sessions Judge Jagdish Kumar observed that the accused has admitted he was part of a mob and has already been granted bail in a connected case.

Sidhana has been ordered to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount and has been directed to join the investigation as and when required by the investigating officer. He has also been ordered not to influence witnesses.

On the contention that the applicant was not providing the password of his mobile phone, the court noted that Sidhana had stated that he forgot the password. The court asked how it can assume if he has forgotten the password or was deliberately not disclosing it.

Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta and advocate Jasdeep Singh Dhillon, who appeared for Sidhana, told the court that there is not an iota of evidence against him. It was also submitted that there was a grave suspicion that police will arrest him as his cousin had been “arrested by Delhi Police and tortured”.

Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey had opposed the bail, stating that his presence on the spot was corroborated by CCTV footage.

He submitted that Sidhana instigated the mob which attacked police officers on January 26.