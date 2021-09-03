Delhi court allows Yo Yo Honey Singh’s wife to visit matrimonial home

A Delhi court Friday allowed the wife of singer Hirdesh Singh alias Yo Yo Honey Singh to visit her matrimonial home on September 5 to gather her belongings.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh passed the order after conducting an in camera counselling of the couple, orally observing, “May God give us the strength to do justice to both parties.” Singh’s wife Shalini had moved court alleging physical, mental and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband.

Singh appeared in the court Friday with his parents and a team of lawyers. During the last hearing, the judge had ordered the singer to be present for the proceedings noting that no one was above the law.

The court also held that previously passed orders directing Singh to not contact his wife shall continue. Shalini was represented by her lawyers, advocate Sandeep Kapur, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap from Karanjawala and Co.

Singh’s lawyer and senior advocate Rebecca John moved an application seeking to conduct the proceedings in camera, which will be considered on the next date of hearing.

On September 28, the court will hear Shalini’s plea on interim compensation. She has sought a compensation of Rs 20 crore, return of her dowry and has also asked the court to direct her husband to pay Rs 5 lakh per month for a fully furnished house at a prominent location in Delhi.