Delhi court allows TV, ludo for Sukesh inside jail

Observing how Sukesh Chandrashekar, accused in a Rs 200-crore extortion case, was transferred to a new jail cell following his allegations against prison staff, instead of an inquiry being conducted, a Delhi court said it raises doubts and needs to be noted down.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik asked prison authorities to ensure that appropriate efforts be made to “ensure that there should be no threat, intimidation or undignified behaviour with the accused”. Following Sukesh’s request, through his lawyer Anant Malik, for the provision of a TV and to play badminton and ludo with inmates he feels safe with, the court allowed his plea to watch television and play games.

The judge said that he had ordered an enquiry into allegations levelled by Sukesh; however, “instead of conducting an enquiry and giving report”, he was transferred to jail number 13 “without intimation to this court”.

“This fact has come to the notice of this court only upon a present complaint made by the accused. Such conduct certainly raises doubt and therefore needs to be noted down,” the court said.

Malik told the court that Sukesh does not feel safe inside Mandoli jail, where he is lodged with heinous criminals, and wants to be shifted to his previous cell.

The judge said that “it is needless to mention that security and dignified environment of each and every accused/jail inmate has to be ensured without any exception”.

The court said that when Sukesh had raised certain complaints which were pending before senior jail authorities, “it is all the more necessary for jail authorities to take note of any threat, intimidation, undignified environment/behaviour from jail authorities to this accused”.

Advertisement

Sukesh had alleged that he was transferred to jail number 13 with an inmate strength of 1,500 who are mostly heinous criminals and gangsters after he refused to withdraw allegations against jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain and former DG (Prisons) Sandeep Goel.