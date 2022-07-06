Delhi court allows riots accused Safoora Zargar to travel to Kashmir for Eid

A Delhi court has allowed activist Safoora Zargar, an accused in the main conspiracy case of the Northeast Delhi riots who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to travel to her hometown in Kashmir to celebrate Eid with her family.

Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta allowed Zargar to travel to her hometown in Kishtwar, Kashmir, and asked her to join proceedings on August 1.

The court on Monday also directed the applicant to furnish the itinerary of her visit to the investigating officer and share her location on Google Maps so the officer can verify her presence.

Zargar had moved similar applications in the past which were not opposed by the prosecution nor were there any submissions that her bail conditions were violated, the court said.

Zargar, an M Phil student at Jamia Milia Islamia University, was granted bail on humanitarian grounds by the Delhi High Court considering the fact that she was in the advanced stages of pregnancy in 2020.

Zargar’s lawyers had told the court that the “festival of Eid-ul-Adha is to be observed and the entire family and in-laws of the applicant would be in their hometown Kishtwar for the festival. Since the hometown of the applicant/accused and her husband is in Kishtwar, the festival of Eid­ul­Adha will have to be performed there only”.