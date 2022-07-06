scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Must Read

Delhi court allows riots accused Safoora Zargar to travel to Kashmir for Eid

Court directs Safoora Zargar to furnish the itinerary of her visit to the investigating officer and share her location on Google Maps so that the officer can verify her presence.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 11:26:47 am
Safoora Zargar, Safoora Zargar news, Safoora Zargar Delhi riots, Delhi riots Safoora Zargar case, delhi news, Indian expressStudent activist Safoora Zargar.

A Delhi court has allowed activist Safoora Zargar, an accused in the main conspiracy case of the Northeast Delhi riots who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, to travel to her hometown in Kashmir to celebrate Eid with her family.

Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta allowed Zargar to travel to her hometown in Kishtwar, Kashmir, and asked her to join proceedings on August 1.

The court on Monday also directed the applicant to furnish the itinerary of her visit to the investigating officer and share her location on Google Maps so the officer can verify her presence.

Zargar had moved similar applications in the past which were not opposed by the prosecution nor were there any submissions that her bail conditions were violated, the court said.

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>

Zargar, an M Phil student at Jamia Milia Islamia University, was granted bail on humanitarian grounds by the Delhi High Court considering the fact that she was in the advanced stages of pregnancy in 2020.

More from Delhi

Zargar’s lawyers had told the court that the “festival of Eid-ul-Adha is to be observed and the entire family and in-laws of the applicant would be in their hometown Kishtwar for the festival. Since the hometown of the applicant/accused and her husband is in Kishtwar, the festival of Eid­ul­Adha will have to be performed there only”.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement