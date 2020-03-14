Delhi: Court allows riot accused in custody to sit for board exam

The court has now sent the man to judicial custody till March 27. (Representational Image) The court has now sent the man to judicial custody till March 27. (Representational Image)

Pointing out that the Right to Education is a fundamental right, a Delhi court allowed a Class X student, who is an accused in the Northeast Delhi riots case, to appear for his Mathematics board exam Thursday. The court, however, granted police custody of the accused, who is not a minor, for two days.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat, who passed the order on Wednesday, noted, “Even though I am satisfied that two days police custody is necessary for further investigation of the case, however, at the same time, I am also aware that Right to Education is a fundamental right and being involved in any offence does not entitle any person from getting education and appearing for any exam that too for class X board exam.”

The court had also directed police to not interrogate him till his examination is over and also passed directions to the police to accompany him to the examination centre and provide him with requisite stationery.

Police had initially tried to seek his custody to ascertain the identity of the “group of persons who instigated him”. The man’s lawyers, Abdul Gaffar and Mohammad Shahwaz, opposed the police remand, citing his class X board exam.

After he gave his Mathematics board exam Thursday, police produced him before the court Friday but did not pursue his custody and instead asked the court to send him to judicial custody.

The court has now sent the man to judicial custody till March 27. Taking note of the fact that the man has to appear for his next board examination on March 18, the court directed police to depute two police guards and make suitable seating arrangements for his examination.

The court also directed the jail superintendent to provide suitable space for preparing for the examination and allow family members of the student to hand him requisite books, stationery and original admit card issued by CBSE for taking the exam.

