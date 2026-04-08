2016 demonetisation — why a Delhi woman was acquitted in a Rs 6 lakh cheque bounce case

Citing the 2016 demonetisation drive, a Delhi court acquitted a woman accused in a Rs 6 lakh cheque bounce case.

The court noted that the complainant in the case claimed the accused initially approached her in November 2016 seeking a Rs 11 lakh loan, but she said she didn’t have such a huge amount then.

“…. however, within one month, she was able to advance such an amount [Rs 6 lakh] to the accused, which itself creates a doubt upon her version… coupled with the fact that there was demonetisation at that time in India…,” said Judicial Magistrate First Class Anmol Nohria of Karkardooma Court in his judgment dated April 4.

The court also said it “cannot reconcile” with the fact that when the complainant had such a huge amount of money with her, in cash, during demonetisation, “why would she not advance the complete demand of Rs 11,00,000 at the very first instance and then advance Rs 6,00,000 to the accused…”

The court also said the complainant had not produced any eyewitness to the transaction.

On November 8, 2016, the government announced the demonetisation of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes.

Around this time, Priya (the accused) had allegedly approached Neeru Luthra (the complainant) for a loan of 11 lakh for a period of one year. Both women were residents of Laxmi Nagar and had lived in the same neighborhood for 17 years.

Story continues below this ad

While Luthra initially declined to give her the money, she later allegedly gave her Rs 6 lakh from her own savings in currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

As per the complainant, Priya handed over a cheque of Rs 6 lakh when the time for repayment came. But on encashment, this cheque was returned unpaid, with the remarks “funds insufficient”.

On January 12, 2018, the complainant sent a legal notice to Priya, which she responded to but no payment was allegedly made. After this, a case was filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act (dishonour of cheque for insufficiency, etc., of funds in the account).

Priya, who was represented by advocate Manish Bhadauria in court, had argued that the transaction mentioned by Luthra didn’t exist and that no cheque was issued to the complainant.

Story continues below this ad

Luthra had told the court that the money she allegedly handed over to Priya was from the earnings of her husband and son’s gold business.

Pointing to contradictions in the complainant’s statements, the court said, “In her cross examination, she improvised her version and said her husband did not have regular earnings in… 2016… However, in her evidence affidavit, she is silent upon the same… and in her complaint, it has been stated that the money was advanced from her own savings.”