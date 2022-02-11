‘3 versions at 3 different stages by victim’: Delhi court acquits Indian Navy officer accused of rape

A Delhi court has acquitted a Lt Commander serving in the Indian Navy who was accused of raping a woman.

The court, while announcing the judgment, stated that in the case, the victim had not made any efforts to save herself and the incident could not have happened without her consent.

The incident took place in 2015 when the woman alleged that the officer established sexual relations with her after telling her that they would get married. When the marriage did not take place, she alleged that she had been raped.

Additional Sessions Judge Ankur Jain, in his judgment on February 6, noted that the incident would have caught the attention of the woman’s family members who were present in a room adjacent to the bedroom if she (victim) would have made a “slight hue and cry”.

“But that is not the case, no efforts were made by the victim to save herself. The offence as alleged, the manner in which it is alleged, could not have been possible either albeit or without the consent of the victim,” the court stated in the order.

On the victim’s testimony, the court said, “At three different stages, different versions are given by the prosecutrix (victim). It appears that the present complaint was made to pressurise the accused to enter into matrimonial alliance, succumbing to pressure at the time of hearing bail application, accused had married the prosecutrix which is reflected in the bail order. The alliance did not survive and ultimately both of them took divorce.”

Regarding the testimony given by her family members, the court said that it was more of hearsay and no benefit can be derived from the testimony. “It is also quite unnatural that the victim did not tell anything to her mother just after the incident or even thereafter and waited for about two days till the time the marriage was called off by the mother of the accused.”

Advocate Ravi Drall, the lawyer for the accused, had told the court that the relationship between the complainant and the accused was consensual and that he deserves to be acquitted in the case owing to contradictions in the victim’s testimony.