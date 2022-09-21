scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Delhi court acquits man in 2020 riots case after IO contradicts own statement

The FIR was registered on the basis of a written complaint made by the complainant, Mohammed Hanif, on February 29, 2020, alleging that his tailoring shop was set ablaze.

A Delhi court has acquitted a man named Noor Mohammad alias Noora in connection with a case related to the 2020 riots.

A Delhi court has acquitted a man named Noor Mohammad alias Noora in connection with a case related to the 2020 riots, observing that his identification was “probably the outcome of an after thought development” of the probe agency.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala noted the investigating officer of the case said that no one except the complainant could identify the accused in this case before April 2, 2022, adding he, however, at the same time deposed that he could identify the person responsible for the vandalism based on inquiries he made from a police officer.

“Thus, I find that IO contradicted his own statement regarding getting information prior to 02.04.2020 of the relevant witness i.e. PW (constable) who could identify the culprits…This shows that identification of accused on 02.04.2020, was probably outcome of an after thought development,” the judge said.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 10:04:45 am
Live Blog

