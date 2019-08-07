Delhi Court acquits man cops called most wanted

A Delhi court acquitted a man branded by Delhi Police as the “most wanted criminal of UP” after officers failed to prove he was a wanted criminal carrying a Rs 50,000 reward, which they claimed during his arrest.

As per court documents, in 2013, the crime branch got a tip-off from an informer that an offender, “Shadab Qureshi, who is the most wanted criminal of UP, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 announced by UP Police, would come in his black Skoda car to meet his associate in Wazirpur”.

A raiding party waited for the accused, who was spotted coming towards Kanhaiya Nagar Metro station. Police asked him to stop, following which the man shot at the party twice, it was alleged. Additional Sessions Judge Harish Kumar said, “No evidence was led by prosecution to prove that accused was wanted criminal in UP and that there was (reward) of Rs 50,000 on him.”

“Since prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was a wanted criminal… that he was waylaid and opened fire at police party, that he committed the offences he was tried for, hence, the accused is acquitted of all charges under sections 186, 353, 307, 506 IPC and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act,” the judge said.

The court also scrutinised testimonies of police that the incident took place in broad daylight on a road with heavy traffic movement: “It is in judicial notice that the road on which incident had allegedly taken place is a four-lane road” and “during day time, this road never remains empty”.

“If four gunshots are fired spontaneously on or near such road after barricading the area, then chaotic situation will come up… it will become talk of the area, with local newspapers publishing the same…,” it said.

When photos of the accused’s car were shown to the court, it was noted that “the same shows the car lying unused for months… Police party remained at the spot till 10.15 pm but not a single photo was clicked at least of the parked car or of fallen empty shell of fired cartridges”. The court said this “cast serious doubt about the prosecution story”.

When the prosecution said two officers saved themselves by ducking or bending when the accused fired at them, the court said, “The fired shot must have landed anywhere. Which is this place?… nothing has been brought on record where the bullets landed.”