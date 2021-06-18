Delhi court acquits couple accused of subjecting daughter-in-law, a police constable, to cruelty

The complainant had alleged that her husband and in-laws had tortured her over dowry.

A Delhi court has acquitted a couple accused of subjecting their daughter-in-law, who is a Delhi Police constable, to cruelty by observing that the law enacted for justice to the victims of matrimonial offences cannot be permitted to become a tool for harassment of innocent people.

The complainant alleged that her husband misrepresented himself as a public prosecutor at Tis Hazari Court while he was posted as a lower divisional clerk. It was further alleged that her husband and in-laws had started torturing her over dowry.

Metropolitan Magistrate Shivani Chauhan passed the judgment acquitting the couple under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 498-(a) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court also granted a compensation of Rs 10,000 to the in-laws stating that they have “suffered ignominy of trial for several years and also in furtherance of the principle that wrong-doers should not get benefit of frivolous litigation”.

The court held that the false testimony of the complainant, planting of witnesses, and forgery of documents in the case throws light on the conduct of the complainant.

“She has falsified and concocted various allegations and has suppressed important facts in order to harass the accused…and had misused the provisions of the IPC. In such glaring circumstances, the court cannot be expected to sit as a mute spectator, where Law, which is solely enacted for social justice to the Victims, is being misused and abused and made a tool of harassment of innocent persons,” the order read.

The court also noted that there was material on record to show that the “streedhan” list was forged and fabricated by some person, who should be identified and prosecuted.

The court further noted that during the course of trial, it was found that a company by the name ‘J and B security’ was being run illegally and these allegations require an investigation.