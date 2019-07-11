Court acquits AAP MLA in 2015 case

A Delhi court has acquitted AAP MLA from Rohtash Nagar, Sarita Singh, in a case of alleged misbehaviour with a police officer in 2015.

She is the second AAP MLA to be acquitted by the court this week — on Tuesday, AAP MLA Sukhbir Dalal was let off by the court, which observed that “the entire incident” he was accused of was “absolutely false and made up”.

According to the FIR registered at Bhajanpura police station in North East Delhi, Singh had allegedly misbehaved with a policemen and told an ASI that she would get his uniform removed in a minute.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal said that “the most important thing in this case is that the complainant ASI Ompal, who was allegedly threatened by the accused Sarita Singh, could not grace the witness box as he passed away before his evidence could be recorded. According to prosecution’s case, he was the victim in this case and therefore his testimony was required to determine whether the offence of criminal intimidation was committed against him”.

The court also said that the law is well settled that mere words do not amount to criminal intimidation, and those words must be capable enough to cause an alarm to the person threatened. “It is not established whether the alarm was actually caused to the complainant. The threat seems to be merely a passing threat as a result of an altercation and no further,” the court said.

ASI Ompal, in his statement to the police, had written that on November 22, 2015, he left with constable Sunder, sub-inspector Ashish and inspector Tejram Meena for a marriage function of an AAP volunteer’s daughter at Bhajanpura.

Around 7 pm, an Innova’s driver was parking the car and allegedly reversed it, almost hitting the policeman who was behind it. As per the FIR, the ASI and the driver of the car argued, following which Singh got down from the car and allegedly told the policeman: “Ek minute mein teri vardi utarwa dungi.”

The prosecution produced five public witnesses, apart from the police witnesses. Sarita’s counsel, advocate Irshad, said, “Some of the witnesses could not identify Sarita, while one witness was the husband of a local councillor from the Congress. We argued that the witness had a political motive.”