Delhi court asks ACB to file status report in Manoj Tiwari’s allegations of fraud against Satyendar Jain

A Delhi court has asked the anti-corruption bureau (ACP) to file a status report into a criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, levelling allegations of fraud against Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey passed the order directing the in-charge/director, ACB to file the status report on October 9.

Tiwari had alleged that alleged there was a “big fraud/ commission of offence in the award of public works department tender” for the setting up of seven temporary hospitals at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sultanputi, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, GTB Hospital Complex, Sarita Vihar and Raghubir Nagar while giving undue favour to a company, SAM Buildwell Pvt Ltd.

Tiwari alleged that the project was awarded for Rs 1,256 crore against an estimated amount of Rs 1,216 crore “in a single day without obtaining the sanction of the projects” by the Delhi government.

“The complainant by way of the present complaint requested to conduct enquiries regarding the role and involvement of Sh. Satyender Jain, (PWD Minister, Govt of NCT), Shashikant, Engineer in Chief, PWD, GNCT, Delhi, Sanjeev Rastogi Chief Engineer, PWD, GNCT, Delhi, while awarding tender to ‘M/s. SAM (India) Buildwell Pvt Ltd.’ for setting up of seven temporary hospitals,” the court said.

Tiwari alleged that on the day Shashikant retired, he approved three tenders in favour of the company without checking its bidding capacity and at the time the project was “not formally sanctioned by Delhi government as per law.”