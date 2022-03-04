Delhi court imposes Rs 10,000 fine on CBI for not answering query in bank fraud case

A Delhi court on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for not answering the court’s queries related to a bank fraud case, saying that the probe agency’s actions were “disappointing and contemptuous”.

The CBI had booked M/s Alpine Realtech Pvt Ltd and others on allegations that it had cheated Punjab and Sind Bank. The CBI had told the court that the “investigation has disclosed the role of the bank officials of PSB in extending undue favour to the borrowers by not complying with the sanction terms & conditions in furtherance of the criminal conspiracy to cheat the bank”.

On January 22, the CBI had asked the court to take cognizance of its chargesheet filed against 23 persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. However, the court had said that none of the public servants or accused had been named in the chargesheet for offences punishable under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

The court had raised a query as to how it could take cognisance of offences under only IPC sections without there being any offence under the PC Act.

Special Judge Pulastya Pramachala passed the judgment after the investigating officer sought more time to file his reply in the case stating that the agency was waiting for response from the sanctioning authority.

“This approach of concerned officials of CBI including IO is actually disappointing and contemptuous. They cannot ignore the directions of the court on the basis of their own sweet will and comfort, so as to come up with the response to the queries raised by this court at their convenience,” court said.

It added that “this appears to be a deliberate inaction on the part of the IO and other concerned officials of CBI, which cannot be appreciated by this court”.