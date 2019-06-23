Toggle Menu
Delhi: Couple’s body found with multiple stab injuries in Mohan Garden areahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-couples-body-found-with-multiple-stab-injuries-in-mohan-garden-area-5795431/

Delhi: Couple’s body found with multiple stab injuries in Mohan Garden area

The couple's daughter returned home in the evening to find the main door of the house was open and saw her parents lying in a pool of blood, following which she called the police.

delhi, delhi news, delhi murder, Mohan Garden murder, dwarka mohan garden murder, delhi police, delhi crime, murders in delhi
40 year old abducted and murdered in Meerut. (Representational)

A 51-year-old man and his wife were stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified persons in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden area Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Hari Ballabh and Shanti Singh (47), both native of Bihar, and they are survived by their 22-year-old son and a 27-year-old daughter they said.

According to police, the bodies bearing multiple stab injuries were found in their house Saturday evening, police said.

The couple’s daughter returned home in the evening to find the main door of the house was open. Upon entering, she saw her parents were lying in a pool of blood, following which she called the police, an official said.

Advertising

Police said no sign of forceful entry was detected and the house has not been ransacked.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and CCTV footage are being checked, they said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chandigarh: Electricity, water supply down, prices of seasonal vegetables, fruits go up
2 Chandigarh: Student body organises LGBT themed open mic
3 Chandigarh: Pre-paid booths for auto-rickshaws get derailed