Delhi: Couple who opted for IVF now have three boys and a girl, say doctors

A 23-year-old woman and her husband had given up hope of becoming parents, despite trying all methods to conceive in the three years of their marriage. But earlier this month, the woman gave birth to quadruplets through IVF.

Of the three embryos transferred by doctors, one got further divided into monozygotic twins or identical twins — a possibility estimated to occur in 0.1-0.4% of all pregnancies. The couple walked out with three boys and a girl. While two babies are doing well, the other two, a boy and a girl, are being monitored.

“The doctor told us only three embryos are transferred in the first IVF cycle and then we have to wait to see how many fertilise. We’ve lost two babies in the last two years, but God had other plans for us and gave us four children this time,” said the woman.

Doctors said there was a high risk of the woman attaining early menopause, as her fertility was as low as a 40-year-old woman’s.

“Splitting of an embryo out of triplets occurs in 0.1 to 0.4% cases. Though her ovarian reserve was extremely low, the quality of her eggs was good. Her anti-mullerian hormone level (AMH) was only 1.75, which ideally should be more than 2,” said Dr Surveen Ghumman Sindhu, Director & Head, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj.