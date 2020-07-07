Delhi: Couple who beat Covid receive hero’s farewell as hospital sees 1,000th recovery

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia felicitate the couple, Pradeep Kumar Sharma and Manju, Monday. (Praveen Khanna) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia felicitate the couple, Pradeep Kumar Sharma and Manju, Monday. (Praveen Khanna)

Having recovered from Covid, healthcare workers Pradeep Kumar Sharma (58) and his wife Manju (52) received a rousing reception at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital. Among those lined up to congratulate them was Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The occasion, after all, was special — the couple’s recovery marks the 1000th case of the hospital discharging a Covid patient. “My condition was very bad when I came here. Now, I am going home healthy,” said Pradeep.

However, the couple headed back to an empty house in Vikas Puri. “Both our daughters tested positive for the virus after we were admitted to the hospital. They are in home quarantine. We are staying in separate houses in the same locality. We will not see each other till everyone has recovered and been quarantined for 14 days,” he said.

“My youngest daughter is 12 and is understandably traumatised. I had my phone handy at all times in the hospital and I kept speaking to her via video call,” said Pradeep, slipping his phone into the front pocket of his shirt.

Felicitating the couple, Kejriwal said, “Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital is playing an important role in our fight against corona. Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital was the first in the city to be declared a Covid hospital, then RGSS Hospital was declared one. Since then, paramedic staff, doctors and nurses at RGSS hospital and elsewhere are serving the people of Delhi day and night. Nobody showed any hesitation…”

The CM also announced that the Delhi government has ramped up installation of ICU beds from 45 to 200 in RGSSH and from 60 to 180 at Lok Nayak. Addressing the media, he said more ICU beds will ensure higher treatment of critical patients and fewer deaths in the city: “We might need ICU beds in the coming days. We currently have 1,900 ICU beds, out of which 750 are vacant, but we are increasing the current capacity so that we are prepared if there is a sudden spike in cases. If the number of ICU beds is insufficient, it may lead to a higher death rate.”

Dr B L Sherwal, Director, RGSSH, said, “It is a matter of pride for our team to see the 1000th recovery today. So far, 1,367 patients have been admitted to the hospital.”

The first to test positive in the family, Pradeep, who works in the electrical department in Lok Nayak Hospital, developed high fever and low oxygen levels mid-June. “I was admitted to RGSSH on June 18 and put on oxygen support. I started feeling better after four-five days,” he said.

His wife Manju, who works as a senior nursing officer at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “Two days after he tested positive, I did too. I was admitted to the same hospital. We were in separate wards but we would meet and enquire about each other’s health at least once a day.”

Their daughters tested positive on June 21. “We do not know which one of us contracted it first. But our entire family has suffered because of it. My brother’s children tested positive too. We were six Covid patients in one family… the children are alright. But they have still not tested negative. The second round of tests are yet to be conducted,” said Pradeep.

Pradeep and his brothers have three houses in the locality, and have been able to make arrangements for everyone to stay in separate rooms. “Since no one is stepping out, the neighbours have been leaving essentials at our doorstep. They have been very cooperative,” he said.

The couple will return to work after 14 days. “The doctors at RGSSH have been really great. Just like they do, we have to return to our duty and do our bit to serve mankind,” said Pradeep.

Meanwhile, Dr Sherwal announced new initiatives at the hospital: “We have also started video calling facilities for patients’ families.”

