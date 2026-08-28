‘Pakistan spy case’: How Instagram trail led police to Delhi couple

In 2024, Sahil, 25, a Delhi lawyer’s assistant, married Sameera, 21, a Noida call centre employee he had met two years earlier through a family friend.

Police said Sameera, however, was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani ‘agent’ on Instagram. She put Sahil in touch with him as well. The ‘agent’, police claimed, told the duo that there was money to be made.

The Delhi Police Special Cell Friday said it has arrested the couple for alleged links to the Pakistan-based espionage network.

Story continues below this ad

Meet-cute moment, and a wedding

According to police officials, the duo met each other in 2022.

“They exchanged numbers and kept talking. By 2024, they confessed their love and decided to get married. Then, Sameera allegedly told Sahil about a Pakistani man on Instagram she talks to,” claimed a police officer.