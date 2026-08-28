‘Pakistan spy case’: How Instagram trail led police to Delhi couple

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In 2024, Sahil, 25, a Delhi lawyer’s assistant, married Sameera, 21, a Noida call centre employee he had met two years earlier through a family friend.
Police said Sameera, however, was allegedly in contact with a Pakistani ‘agent’ on Instagram. She put Sahil in touch with him as well. The ‘agent’, police claimed, told the duo that there was money to be made.
The Delhi Police Special Cell Friday said it has arrested the couple for alleged links to the Pakistan-based espionage network.
According to police officials, the duo met each other in 2022.
“They exchanged numbers and kept talking. By 2024, they confessed their love and decided to get married. Then, Sameera allegedly told Sahil about a Pakistani man on Instagram she talks to,” claimed a police officer.
“The Pakistani ‘agent’ introduced Sahil and Sameera to a Pakistani intelligence Operative (PIO). Gradually, the PIO… convinced them to work for the PIO Network,” said DCP (Special Cell) Nara Chaitanya.
Police said the couple was allegedly tasked with arranging Indian SIM cards for use by ISI-linked men to engage Indians.
“In 2024 and 2025, Sahil and Sameera sent eight Indian SIM cards to Pakistan via Dubai for which they were paid Rs 30,000 by Pakistani handlers. WhatsApp accounts were activated on these numbers in Pakistan… These accounts were used by PIOs to approach Indians to collect sensitive information,” said DCP Chaitanya.
Police also alleged that the couple would recce cantonment areas in India and look for names of Army personnel who have been court marshalled or were facing cases with the Army Tribunal. They were also told to “recruit” operatives like them, police claimed.
The Special Cell claimed it got a tip off about certain WhatsApp numbers being used from Pakistan to get in touch with people in Delhi.
They traced the source of these SIM cards, which led them to Sahil. He was arrested from his house in Nizammudin.
“Based on information provided by Sahil, we arrested his wife. We are tracking other people they might have recruited,” said a police officer.
“Incriminating conversations, including WhatsApp chats between Sahil, Sameera and Pakistani handlers were found during forensic analysis of their mobile phones. Pakistan-based handlers usually coordinate with over-ground workers/sleeper cells through encrypted communication platforms,” said the DCP.
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