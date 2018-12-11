Delhi: Couple robbed at gunpoint inside house in Panjabi Bagh

Two persons robbed an elderly couple of Rs 45 lakh and valuables worth Rs 30 lakh Sunday after holding them hostage for two hours in Punjabi Bagh, said police. An FIR has been registered, but no arrest has been made so far.

The complainant, Girdhari Lal (65), is a financier and lives with his wife Amrit Kaur (62).

“The incident took place around 6.45 pm when two persons came to their house under the pretext of paying an installment. They whipped out their pistols and held them hostage. They asked them to hand over the keys to their locker,” a senior police officer said.

“They vandalised the DVR system and CCTV cameras. The couple eventually managed to free themselves,” police said.