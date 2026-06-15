‘Whose daughters are we raising?’: Delhi couple’s IVF nightmare after shocking DNA test

Rahul Rathore (41) and his wife Meenu (39) had long dreamed of having a large family. Already parents to two daughters, and well past their 30s, the couple decided in late 2024 to undergo the grueling process of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

On January 5 this year, Meenu gave birth to twin girls. But soon after, the couple noticed that the babies looked nothing like either parent and found themselves confronting a question they never imagined: whose children were they raising?

Her voice breaking, Meenu said: “I had to endure four months of injections. I carried those innocent children in my womb for nine months. Who are those children? I just want to know.”

DNA tests eventually confirmed their worst fears: the girls were not biologically related to either parent.

Following the shocking discovery, the couple moved court alleging an embryo mix-up at a Delhi fertility clinic. The latter denied any error, maintaining that the couple had consented to the use of anonymous donor embryos because their own genetic material was deemed unviable.

After several hearings over six months, a Delhi court ruled in their favour and ordered that an FIR be lodged.

Start of a nightmare

According to the couple, their gynecologist introduced them to an IVF specialist, leading them to the doorsteps of SCI IVF Hospital in Greater Kailash in Delhi.

Story continues below this ad

On January 9, 2025, the diagnostic workups began. Three months later, on May 14 that year, the medical team delivered miraculous news: five healthy embryos had successfully developed. That very day, three of those embryos were implanted.

On January 5 this year, Meenu gave birth to twin baby girls at Max Super Specialty Hospital in Dwarka. But their joy was short-lived as a nagging doubt took hold: the twins looked nothing like either parent.

Desperate for peace of mind, Rahul said he tried to arrange a DNA test through the IVF clinic, only to meet the hospital’s heavy resistance. The couple eventually submitted samples to two independent DNA testing agencies on January 8, 2026.

The findings arrived on January 10 and 14: According to the genetic profiles, the twin girls were not biologically related to Rahu or Meenu. The reports revealed the infants were not even biologically related to one another; they were completely anonymous donor embryos.

Story continues below this ad

The hospital later claimed that the couple’s own genetic material was unviable, asserting that the couple had signed an informed consent form on the day of the transfer to use anonymous donors instead.

Meenu vehemently denied this: “… They’re saying I’ve filled out the consent form. The timings in the consent form show a time when I was under the influence of anesthesia.”

Rahul added, “I’ve spent the last five months studying the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act. The consent form should have been formally registered. This one hasn’t even been notarised.”

On January 17, the couple approached the police but when no action was taken, they moved court in March. On March 23, Metropolitan Magistrate Devanshi Janmeja issued a scathing order directing the police to register an FIR against the clinic’s doctors.

Story continues below this ad

In her order, the judge observed: “From careful scrutiny of the record, it appears that all facts and circumstances taken up together hint at commission of grave and heinous cognizable offences which are not limited to forgery and flouting of statutory guidelines to conduct IVF procedures, but could possibly lead to unearthing of child trafficking and kidnapping conspiracy which needs to be investigated since the possibility of the actual children of the complainant’s being kidnapped or trafficked cannot be ruled out at this stage.”

Another order passed on March 30 by Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Mohammad Ehtesham of Saket Court directed the police to file an FIR without delay.

“As considerable time has already been lost, the SHO, PS-Greater Kailash, is hereby directed to register the FIR forthwith, without delay, and to proceed with the investigation, as directed,” the ASJ said.

Directing the SHO to conduct a fair and comprehensive investigation into the allegations, the court said, “… The SHO shall submit a detailed fortnightly status report before the Ld. Magistrate concerned… Report to be… forwarded by DCP concerned to ensure proper oversight, coordination and preservation of all material evidence including CCTV footage, medical records, consent forms, lab-logs, embryo transfer sheets and other documentary material without any lack or destruction.”

The hospital filed a revision plea.

Story continues below this ad

For over two months, the case hung in limbo, leaving the family in agony. Finally, on June 5, Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh of Saket Court dismissed the hospital’s revision petition.

“Indeed, the Court has found a semblance of irregularity in records maintained by the revisionist hospital, leading to the possibility that the allegations of the complainant couple could be correct. Considering the technicality involved in the IVF procedure as well as in record keeping by hospital, in pursuance of Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, alongwith rules framed thereunder, the complainants could not be expected to furnish evidence in support of their allegations. The relevant evidence is in possession and custody of the revisionist hospital and requires investigation by police.”

Judge Singh noted that the couple alleged the hospital “created forged documents with their forged signatures to create the false impression that their own egg and sperm were not viable to create an embryo,” pointing out fake certificate numbers on an insurance record for a purported donor.

‘We just want the truth’

Despite the court ruling, the Rathore’s said their ordeal is far from over.

Story continues below this ad

Standing outside the Delhi Secretariat after yet another exhausting visit to the ART department, Rahul said, “The ART department can’t spare even three minutes to listen to us. We’ve been struggling to get answers for five months… I haven’t been able to go to work for the past six months.”

Meenu added, “The babies are already five months old… we have the paperwork. We have everything. Yet no one is willing to hear us.”

Criticising the profit-driven nature of the IVF industry, the couple said they just want the truth.

“The hospital authorities appear to care only about money and protecting their positions,” fumed Rahul. “What’s the point of all that money? Don’t they have children of their own? Don’t they feel compassion?”

Story continues below this ad

Meenu said, “Earn a living any way you choose, but don’t make money off children…”

In the middle of this heartbreaking mess, they have not forsaken the children whom they affectionately call Chiku and Strawberry.

“As far as I’m concerned, they are both my daughters until their real parents come forward themselves… I’ll raise them to be strong and brave,” Rahul said.