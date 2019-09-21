Delhi: Couple injured while fleeing from snatchers on a bike

A married couple sustained injuries after two men on a bike allegedly threatened them and robbed their jewellery at Connaught Place Friday.

Advertising

Police said the incident took place near K G Marg, in the Outer Circle of CP, at 5.30 am. Vinod Bhandari (34) and his wife Amrita Bohra (32) were on their scooter, when they were chased by the robbers. They fell off the vehicle while escaping.

Bhandari said they were enroute to New Delhi Railway Station to drop his wife.

“Almost every week, Amrita boards a train to Rampur in UP to meet our 18-month-old son who lives with his grandparents. We left from Saket around 4 am to catch a train scheduled to leave at 6.20 am. Near K G Marg, two bike-borne men began following us. As one of them wielded a pistol, we got scared and I drove towards Tolstoy Road. We looked at two-three people on the road for help, but they ignored us. We tried taking a different route, but the men caught up with us and threatened us with the pistol. My wife threw her gold chain at them, which they picked up. We thought they would go away and drove towards K G Marg. After some time, I saw the men were still following us. At K G Marg, while taking a U-turn, our scooter skidded,” he said.

Advertising

The couple were helped by bus drivers and other bystanders.

Bhandari and Bohra live in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai. Bohra works at Wipro in Gurgaon, while Bhandari works in the hospitality industry in Green Park.

Police said Bohra suffered injuries on her shoulders, limbs and neck while Bhandari suffered injuries on his knees. “ We received a call around 5.45 am. Both victims are stable after primary treatment. A robbery case was registered,” Deepak Yadav, Additional DCP-1 (New Delhi).