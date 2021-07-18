Delhi: Couple held for kidnapping infant from ESI Hospital

The couple was arrested from their home in in Uttam Nagar. (Representational Photo)

The Delhi Police arrested a couple for allegedly kidnapping a seven-month-old baby from ESI Hospital in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar area.

Police said the accused, Chandrawati and her husband Virender, posed as Anganwadi workers and asked the baby’s mother to come to the hospital to get the birth certificate.

They targeted the woman, who has twins, as she had recently shifted to Delhi. Chandrawati told the woman that she would be eligible for free ration and medicines for her child after she got the certificate.

The accused then escorted the woman to ESI Hospital where Chandrawati took one of the children on the pretext of taking a photograph, and later fled with the boy.

Police on Saturday said the boy was rescued within 24 hours of the incident.

Urvija Goel, DCP (West), said, “One of her children was reported missing and a kidnapping case was lodged. Our team started tracing the woman’s location and arrested the couple from their house in Uttam Nagar. We have also rescued the baby.”

During interrogation, Chandrawati told the police that she had kidnapped the baby as she didn’t have children. However, police later found that the couple had two children and they had kidnapped the infant to sell him as they were part of a trafficking racket.