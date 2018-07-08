Delhi: Couple held for enslaving help, inviting men to rape her

Police came to know about the incident when the girl managed to flee her employers’ house and report the matter at the local police station. Police came to know about the incident when the girl managed to flee her employers’ house and report the matter at the local police station.

A 17-year-old girl has been rescued by Delhi Police after she was allegedly assaulted and raped by multiple men inside her employer’s home in southwest Delhi, police said. The girl was trafficked from West Bengal by a couple who promised her a comfortable life in the capital. Police came to know about the incident when the girl managed to flee her employers’ house and report the matter at the local police station.

The employers, Rahul (40) and his wife Rota (35), were arrested by police under IPC section 370, which pertains to trafficking, and various sections of the POCSO Act at Vasant Kunj (North) police station. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

“The girl was counselled by a local NGO and sent to a shelter home in Delhi. She will be sent home when the child welfare committee deems fit,” said a senior police officer. A medical test confirmed rape, police said. The accused reportedly made contact with the girl around a month ago in West Bengal. The couple offered her a job at their house for around Rs 7,500 a month.

“The girl was initially told that she would have to look after their dog and do household work,” the officer said.

When she landed in Delhi, she found that the couple’s behaviour had drastically changed as they started verbally abusing her. “When she protested, the couple started assaulting her,” the officer said. Later, they started inviting men over to their place who allegedly raped the girl. “The girl put up a fight but was locked inside a room and assaulted by the couple, following which she was allegedly raped by an unidentified man,” the officer said.

The girl told police that right after the incident, she had tried to flee but the couple locked her inside the house. She also told police that the couple had invited multiple men over to the house who took turns to rape her. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the men. Several teams have been formed to make further arrests, police said.

