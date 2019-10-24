Delhi: Couple found dead, murder-suicide suspected, say cops

A couple were found dead with multiple stab injuries at their home in South East Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur Tuesday morning, with police saying the incident took place while their five-year-old son was at school. Police suspect that Aakash (32), a sanitation supervisor, stabbed his wife Bhawna Singh (29) after a quarrel, and then proceeded to kill himself. Aakash’s family members, however, alleged that the couple were murdered.

Advertising

The two were found lying in a pool of blood at 11 am at their rented home by their landlord and some neighbours, who rushed there after they heard loud noises, police said. DCP (South East) Chinmoy Biswal said the door was locked from the inside and the presence of a third person is not suspected. “Inquiry has revealed that the two used to fight often over money. Aakash earned Rs 13,000 a month and didn’t give enough money to his wife to run the house. We suspect that on Tuesday morning, the two got into an argument,” said Biswal.

A police officer told The Indian Express that when neighbours reached the house, Aakash allegedly told them, “Save me, I stabbed my wife and stabbed myself”.

Aakash’s father Rakesh Kumar (50), however, alleged that Bhawna’s relative, a politician, had got them killed.

Police, however, denied this claim.