Delhi: Couple drugged and robbed by help, say police

An elderly couple were drugged and robbed allegedly by their newly hired domestic help, in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. The incident took place when their son had gone to attend a marriage function in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the couple, Pushkar Nath Kaul (80) and his wife Pushpa (78), live with their son in Janakpuri’s Block C.

On Wednesday, their niece had come to meet them and found them lying unconscious. She immediately informed her uncle and other neighbours.

Police said the house was ransacked and the lockers of an almirah were open. The couple was rushed to DDU Hospital, and then referred to Venkateshwara Hospital in Dwarka. “On investigation, it was found that their son had hired a female domestic help a week ago to take care of them.

They did not conduct her police verification. It appears she and her associates robbed the couple,” said a police officer.

Prima facie, it was found she had allegedly mixed sedatives in their lunch. When they lost consciousness, she ransacked the house. “About Rs 3 lakh cash and some valuables were found missing,” added the officer.