scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Delhi: Couple die after inhaling toxic fumes from angithi

The couple, Ram Pravesh (38) and Kavita (34), were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | December 31, 2020 1:26:44 am
They were found dead by their three children — aged 11, 7 and 5 — who called relatives when they didn't open the door in the morning.

A 38-year-old man and his wife died after they inhaled toxic fumes from an angithi in their room in Samalka village near IGI airport, police said Wednesday.

They were found dead by their three children — aged 11, 7 and 5 — who called relatives when they didn’t open the door in the morning.

The couple, Ram Pravesh (38) and Kavita (34), were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “Our crime team inspected the spot and it seems that they died of suffocation.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement