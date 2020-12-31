Delhi: Couple die after inhaling toxic fumes from angithi

They were found dead by their three children — aged 11, 7 and 5 — who called relatives when they didn't open the door in the morning.

A 38-year-old man and his wife died after they inhaled toxic fumes from an angithi in their room in Samalka village near IGI airport, police said Wednesday.

They were found dead by their three children — aged 11, 7 and 5 — who called relatives when they didn’t open the door in the morning.

The couple, Ram Pravesh (38) and Kavita (34), were rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival. DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “Our crime team inspected the spot and it seems that they died of suffocation.”