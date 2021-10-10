Delhi: Couple die after car rams into bike, leave behind teenage son

A 45-year-old man and his wife died after a car allegedly rammed into their bike near Lajpat Nagar Metro station. The incident took place on September 29, and the couple succumbed to injuries six days later.

The victims were identified as Suresh and his wife Shiney. While Suresh worked as an office secretary at Vigyan Bhawan, Shiney was a senior consultant at the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Jal Shakti Ministry. They are survived by their 15-year-old son who studies at Don Bosco School.

Their family, on Saturday, said the couple had moved to Delhi from Kerala over 10 years ago and lived in Sarita Vihar.

Police had arrested a 47-year-old woman who was driving the car at the time of the incident, and registered a case of road traffic accident. Sections of negligence and causing death were added later in the case. However, she was released as the sections in the FIR were bailable.



Police said the incident took place around 10 am on September 29 when Suresh was dropping Shiney at her office near the CGI complex. The two were on a Royal Enfield when a Honda City car rammed into their bike and nearly mowed them down. The couple sustained severe injuries on their head and chest. They were rushed to Moolchand Hospital by a passerby and PCR vans.

During treatment, Suresh died of a cardiac arrest and other complications on October 1 and Shiney succumbed to head injuries on October 5.

A senior officer at Lajpat Nagar police station said, “The accused woman was traced and arrested. We found that she wasn’t under the influence of alcohol and was driving rashly. She was booked under appropriate sections and later released on bail.”

During enquiry, police found that the accused was taking a sharp turn when the car accidentally hit the bike. Police suspect the woman was speeding.

The couple’s family in Thiruvananthapuram were informed of the incident and they came to Delhi last week. Their son will now live with Suresh’s sister in Kerala.

Vijay Kumar, Suresh’s cousin who also lives in Delhi, said, “… Suresh always helped me. His parents died a couple of years ago and we didn’t have any other relatives here. His wife was a hard-working woman. It’s sad that their child is alone. Suresh would usually drop Shiney to her office on their bike.”