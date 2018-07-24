Delhi: Couple dead in Dwarka collapse, three children pulled out of rubble alive

The family had been staying in the 30 sq ft one-room house for the past 16 years. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) The family had been staying in the 30 sq ft one-room house for the past 16 years. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

A couple died and their three children were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Dwarka’s Hari Vihar area in the early hours of Monday. The roof had collapsed after the incessant rainfall on Sunday weakened the iron support holding it up.

“The T-iron girders were found badly rusted and buckled under the load of material on the roof,” read the SDMC report on the incident.

The dead have been identified as Sunil and Rachna, both 40 years old. They had been staying in the 30 sq ft one-room house for the past 16 years. Sunil worked at a shoe-making factory while his wife was a homemaker. The family had mended the roof twice — once in 2012, when they covered it with tin sheets and mud; and then in 2017, when they cemented it.

On the night of the incident, Rachna had returned home from a relative’s funeral. The family had dinner and slept. Around the same time, power went off in the locality for around five minutes, around 12.30 am.

Rohit, a neighbour, said, “The minute the lights were back on, we heard a loud rumble. Their roof had come crashing down. I heard the children shout for help, but there was nothing from the parents.”

Police received a PCR call regarding the incident. An ASI-rank officer led a team to the spot, along with ambulances and a team from the District Disaster Management Authority.

Local residents had, in the meantime, leapt through the boundary wall and gained access to the main gates which were broken by now. They entered the couple’s house and saw the two sons, Vaibhav (19) and Gulshan (16), lying on the bed, with most of the debris fallen on the floor around them.

“I tried to move some of the debris but did not have the strength to do it,” said Vaibhav.

Locals took 30 minutes to clear the debris when they spotted eight-year-old Radhika’s foot and her face.

“The girl was wrapped in a blanket and unconscious. The parents were buried beneath the rubble; Sunil’s leg was badly damaged,” said Raj Kumar, a neighbour.

The family was taken to a local hospital, which referred them to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where the couple were declared brought dead. The children had their X-ray conducted.

Due to a faulty CT scan machine, they were referred to Safdarjung hospital before being discharged.

The local SDM of the area visited the spot and asked for a report. By afternoon, a compensation of Rs 8,96,000 had been announced. The SDM’s office also said the colony was unauthorised.

The surviving members of the family said they had been trying to build a new house, but financial constraints never let them. Most houses around theirs had constructed extra storeys.

“My father earned around Rs 10,000 a month and could barely afford to pay for the renovation of the roof. We painted the house every year during Diwali, but that was it,” said Gulshan.

With Vaibhav pursuing a BSc and his younger siblings enrolled in private schools, the family did not have any money to construct a new house. They were hoping they could take the step when Vaibhav got a job.

