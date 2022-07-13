Delhi: Couple arrested from IGI Airport with 45 handguns

The customs department at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport has arrested an Indian couple returning from Vietnam after they were found to be in possession of 45 handguns worth Rs 22.5 lakh.

The accused were identified as Jagjeet Singh and his wife Jaswinder Kaur. The couple allegedly confessed to previously smuggling 25 guns from Turkey worth Rs 12.5 lakhs, the officials said. The officials handed over their infant daughter, who was travelling along with them, to her grandmother.

Customs commissioner Zubair Kamili said that the family arrived from Vietnam on July 11. He said that the accused Jagjeet was carrying two trolley bags which had been allegedly handed over to him by his elder brother Manjit Singh, who had arrived from Paris around the same time that day and left the airport.

Jaswinder allegedly helped Jagjeet remove the tags on the bags which contained the firearms. The customs officers intercepted them while they were moving to the exit gate and found the guns.

Kamili said: “The accused were arrested under section 104 of the Customs Act (power to arrest) and the trolleys along with firearms were seized under Section 110 of the Act (seizure of goods.) Further investigation is in progress.”