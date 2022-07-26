scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Delhi: Country liquor supply tender cancelled for the second time

Delhi excise department cancelled the tender for supply of country liquor on July 25 after suspecting that the bidders had formed a pool, creating an ‘undesirable monopoly of interest’

Written by Gayathri Mani | New Delhi |
July 26, 2022 11:50:06 am
Currently, there are six L-3 licensees in Delhi who deal in wholesale supply of country liquor. (Express/File Photo)

Suspecting foul play, the Delhi Excise Department has, for the second time, cancelled the tender for supply of country liquor for 2022-23, officials said. The department cancelled the tender on July 25 after suspecting that the bidders had formed a pool, creating an ‘undesirable monopoly of interest’, which is prohibited under the Delhi Excise Policy.

The first tender was floated in April but after the excise department could not attract bidders, the tender was floated again on May 25.

“The financial bids of the technically qualified bidders of above tenders were opened on July 13. During scrutiny of bids, the committee members observed that the rates quoted by the bidders are in a very narrow band of Rs 421 to Rs 423, which prima facie points towards formation of pool by the bidders, attracting the provision of Rule 48(7) of Delhi Excise Rules, 2010. In view of the above, the competent authority has decided to cancel the above tender,” a notification issued by the country liquor branch of the excise department read.

Also Read |Dry spell: 176 liquor vendors shut in Delhi in month and a half

According to Rule 48 (7) of Delhi Excise Rules, the excise commissioner, in his discretion, can reject any tender where, in his opinion, the tenderer or any of his partners, has formed a pool tending to create an undesirable monopoly of interest.

According to excise officials, the tender for supply of country liquor was invited from operational distilleries or bottling plants licenced by the central or state governments, for grant of three or more licences in the form of wholesale vends for supply of country liquor of 50 degree under proof for retail vends in bottles of 750 ml, 375 ml and 180 ml, in the ratio of 3:4:3, for the July 1, 2022-March 31, 2023 period.

The excise department will now reissue tenders on the same terms and conditions, for the third time, officials said. With tenders being cancelled twice, the department on July 7 had extended the licence period of sale of country liquor under L-3 and L-33 licences till July 31. The licences had expired on June 30.

Officials said that this is also affecting the liquor supply and many retail liquor vends in the city have complained of some brands being out of stock and non-supply of country liquor.

Sources in the department also said that some of the warehouse licensees have exited the business. Currently, there are six L-3 licensees in Delhi who deal in wholesale supply of country liquor.

