Delhi: Counselling in school helps police nab molester

A counselling session about “good touch and bad touch” in a Delhi government school, conducted by the Delhi Police, prompted a minor girl to inform her teachers about one of her family’s tenants, who allegedly touched her in an inappropriate manner, police said.

Advertising

The accused, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on Thursday evening. He was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

According to police, the incident came to light when the girl approached her teachers after the session ended.

“The girl told them the accused touched her in an inappropriate manner on multiple occasions,” a senior police officer said.

Advertising

The girl said she could not understand his intent initially, but understood what had happened after the session. “The teachers informed the management, which called the girl’s parents,” police added. Later, the family approached police and registered an FIR under IPC Section 354 (molestation). “Police arrested the accused from his house,” police said.