Toggle Menu
Delhi: Counselling in school helps police nab molesterhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-counselling-in-school-helps-police-nab-molester-5597336/

Delhi: Counselling in school helps police nab molester

The accused, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on Thursday evening. He was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

According to police, the incident came to light when the girl approached her teachers after the session ended. (Representational image)

A counselling session about “good touch and bad touch” in a Delhi government school, conducted by the Delhi Police, prompted a minor girl to inform her teachers about one of her family’s tenants, who allegedly touched her in an inappropriate manner, police said.

The accused, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on Thursday evening. He was produced before a Delhi court, which sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.

According to police, the incident came to light when the girl approached her teachers after the session ended.

“The girl told them the accused touched her in an inappropriate manner on multiple occasions,” a senior police officer said.

Advertising

The girl said she could not understand his intent initially, but understood what had happened after the session. “The teachers informed the management, which called the girl’s parents,” police added. Later, the family approached police and registered an FIR under IPC Section 354 (molestation). “Police arrested the accused from his house,” police said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 No similarities in our name and AAP’s, says Aapki Apni Party in Delhi HC
2 Prosecution sanction in JNU sedition case takes centrestage on Delhi assembly day 1
3 Sena sacks youth activists who allegedly assaulted two Kashmiri students in Yavatmal