Delhi: Councillors vs commissioner as tensions rise in North MCD

In a sign of escalating tension between the North Corporation’s deliberative wing and its commissioner Varsha Joshi, several councillors of the North MCD held a meeting Tuesday with BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and general secretary Ravinder Gupta at the Civic Centre and told them that she doesn’t give them time to meet or take their calls, which is hampering the development in their area, especially in an election year.

“Most of the work in the corporation cannot be executed without the commissioner’s nod… but getting time with her has proven to be a challenge,” claimed a councillor. “We asked Tiwari ji to keep our problems before higher authorities like the L-G or a minister,” she added.

Former mayor of the North civic body Preeti Agarwal, who was also present in the meeting, told The Indian Express, “Some of the work done by her is good, but it is also true that confrontation between the deliberative and executive wings is at its peak in the North MCD. Most councillors in the meet complained of not getting time. Both councillors and executives should be flexible when it comes to giving time to each other for betterment of public.”

Joshi hit back, saying that she meets everyone and and picks up their calls when she is available.

“If I am away in some meeting with seniors, I can’t do much about it. As far as I know, there is no one whose issues I have not listened to and addressed on the spot. It has also been my request that if it’s not possible to meet, the issue be sent to me on WhatsApp and I will immediately address it, which I invariably do, at all hours,” she said.

“Most councillors do so and their problems get addressed. That I am pressed for time in view of both charges is well known anyway,” Joshi, who holds additional charge as commissioner of South corporation as well, said.

The confrontation between the two wings is not new to MCDs. In October last year, a special House session was called by mayor Bipin Bihari Singh seeking impeachment of the then commissioner Ranveer Singh for his alleged refusal to take steps to end the sanitation workers’ strike.