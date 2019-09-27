Delhi councillors claim coerced by BJP leader

Five BJP mandal unit presidents and two women councillors have alleged they are being threatened by women’s wing head Poonam Jha and her husband Anil Jha, and have filed a complaint with Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari.

The move comes days after the councillors, Urmila Chaudhary and Sona Chaudhary, allegedly clashed with Poonam and her husband, a former MLA, during an outreach programme for unauthorised colonies in Kirari. Former Delhi unit president Satish Upadhyay was also at the event.

In the complaint, they alleged that Poonam and her husband have been threatening them to follow their orders. Poonam, however, said, “I have always been a disciplined worker; these complaints are politically motivated.”

Delhi BJP media in-charge Pratyush Kant said workers involved in the scuffle have met Tiwari to put forward their version, and that senior leaders will take appropriate action. ENS