Delhi: EDMC acts against 9 factories for operating without licences

As part of a survey to check factory licences and preparedness to prevent incidents of fire, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has taken action against nine factories for functioning without licences. The survey was carried out in the backdrop of the recent fire in a four-storey commercial building in Mundka that killed 27 people.

During the last few days, 138 factories have been surveyed and challans have been issued to nine factories for operating without licences, Additional Commissioner Brajesh Singh said. The EDMC has proactively engaged its staff to prevent occurrence of any fire mishap in East Delhi, he added.

Seven teams comprising officers and staff members have been deputed to check compliance of licences and fire safety norms in vulnerable units, specifically factories functioning in approved industrial areas as well as non-confirming areas, Singh said.

During the survey, factory owners were apprised of steps to prevent fire incidents and the process of obtaining a factory licence from EDMC, he added. Notices are also being issued to factory owners for production of valid licences and other mandatory permissions. The exercise will continue in the coming days and the EDMC has appealed to all factory owners under its jurisdiction to obtain factory licences and ensure compliance of fire safety norms.