Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: At 22, highest single-day spike in Covid deaths since August 7

A health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 testing at a government school in New Delhi.

Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi Thursday recorded 22 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, highest single-day rise since August 7 when the city recorded 23 fatalities after progressing into a downward trend. The doubling rate of Covid-19 has gone up to over 100 days, the Delhi government said as it revealed that 29.1 per cent people who took part in the latest sero-prevalence survey have anti-bodies against COVID-19.

According to the latest figures, the national capital recorded 1,215 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1.57 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,257. In a statement, the Delhi government credited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Delhi model’ of tackling COVID-19. “Delhi’s position is much better than the rest of the country, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting center has predicted moderate rains till Friday morning. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease and the city will witness on and off light rain. Another spell of moderate rain will begin from August 25. Incessant rains this week lashed the national capital and neighbouring areas, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas. The Aya Nagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which was 11 times the normal rainfall.