scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 21, 2020
Top news
Live now

Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: At 22, highest single-day spike in Covid deaths since August 7

Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Forecast Today News Live Update: Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted moderate rains till Friday morning. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease and the city will witness on and off light rain.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2020 10:45:04 am
Delhi coronavirus cases, Delhi covid cases, Delhi sero survey, Delhi sero survey report, Delhi news, city news, Indian ExpressA health worker takes a swab sample for COVID-19 testing at a government school in New Delhi.

Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi Thursday recorded 22 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, highest single-day rise since August 7 when the city recorded 23 fatalities after progressing into a downward trend. The doubling rate of Covid-19 has gone up to over 100 days, the Delhi government said as it revealed that 29.1 per cent people who took part in the latest sero-prevalence survey have anti-bodies against COVID-19.

According to the latest figures, the national capital recorded 1,215 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1.57 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,257. In a statement, the Delhi government credited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Delhi model’ of tackling COVID-19. “Delhi’s position is much better than the rest of the country, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s regional forecasting center has predicted moderate rains till Friday morning. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease and the city will witness on and off light rain. Another spell of moderate rain will begin from August 25. Incessant rains this week lashed the national capital and neighbouring areas, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas. The Aya Nagar weather station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which was 11 times the normal rainfall.

Live Blog

Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Forecast Today News Live Update: IMD says moderate rains to continue today; City records over 1.56 lakh Covid cases, death toll at 4,235.

10:45 (IST)21 Aug 2020
India's cases rise to 2,905,823; nearly 1,000 deaths in 24 hours

The Covid-19 tally in India rose to 2,905,823 on Friday after 68,898 fresh cases were registered within a single day. As many as 983 deaths were also recorded on Thursday, taking the total to 54,849, according to latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

10:32 (IST)21 Aug 2020
Welcome to our Delhi Coronavirus and Weather Live blog

Welcome to our Delhi Coronavirus and Weather Live blog. Delhi Thursday recorded 22 deaths due to the novel coronavirus, highest single-day rise since August 7 when the city recorded 23 fatalities after progressing into a downward trend. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted moderate rains till Friday morning. Thereafter, the intensity will decrease and the city will witness on and off light rain. Follow all the latest updates here

delhi news, delhi coronavirus, delhi weather, weather in delhi, coronavirus, coronavirus news, coronavirus india, india new, delhi coronavirus cases, delhi coronavirus cases latest news, delhi corona, delhi corona cases, delhi covid 19 tracker, delhi coronavirus latest news, covid 19 tracker, corona cases in india, delhi covid 19 news Cariappa Marg in New Delhi waterlogged after heavy rains (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Continuous rains submerge swatches of Delhi-NCR

Rains continued to lash the national capital and neighbouring areas on Thursday, triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to property in many areas.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 54.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday. The Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge weather stations gauged 89.1, 62.4 and 77.3 mm precipitation during the period.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy.

COVID-19: Anti-bodies found in 29 percent people in August sero survey

Anti-bodies against COVID-19 infection have been found in 29.1 per cent people in the latest sero-prevalence survey in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

Interacting with reporters, he said, 15,000 representative samples were taken in the August 1-7 survey from 11 districts, and the next exercise will begin from September 1. "In the previous survey, it was found that over 22 per cent people had developed anti-bodies. Now, the August survey shows it is 29.1 per cent, meaning they had got infected and recovered," Jain said.

He added that this means out of 2 crore population of Delhi, nearly 59 lakh have recovered from coronavirus infection and developed anti-bodies. The minister also said prevalence of anti-bodies found in males was 28.3 per cent, and in females 32.2 per cent in the latest survey.