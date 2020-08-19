Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy rains lash city; COVID-19 tally stands at 1,54,741

A health worker takes a swab sample from a man at a government school in New Delhi.(Express photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19), Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi received heavy rains since early morning on Wednesday, leading to a drop in the mercury and waterlogging in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day.

On COVID front, Delhi recorded 1,374 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths Tuesday, taking the total case count to 1,54,741, while the death toll mounted to 4,226. At 11,068, active cases saw a slight increase from Monday. Of these, 5,351 patients are under home isolation. As many as 1,146 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, officials said.

The results of the second round of serological survey in the city, conducted in the first week of August, has suggested that 28.35% of the people tested have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus. The previous serological survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control on a sample size of 21,387 showed that 22.86% of the people surveyed had been exposed to the virus.

Meanwhile, the DMRC has announced pay cuts for its 15,000 employees in view of the “extreme adverse financial” crisis due to suspension of its services for nearly five months on account of COVID-19. The order also put on hold all sanctions of fresh advances for House Building Advance, laptop, festivals.