Delhi Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Heavy rains lash city; COVID-19 tally stands at 1,54,741

Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19), Weather Today Live Updates: Delhi received heavy rains since early morning on Wednesday, leading to a drop in the mercury and waterlogging in some areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said more rains are likely during the day.
On COVID front, Delhi recorded 1,374 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths Tuesday, taking the total case count to 1,54,741, while the death toll mounted to 4,226. At 11,068, active cases saw a slight increase from Monday. Of these, 5,351 patients are under home isolation. As many as 1,146 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, officials said.
The results of the second round of serological survey in the city, conducted in the first week of August, has suggested that 28.35% of the people tested have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus. The previous serological survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control on a sample size of 21,387 showed that 22.86% of the people surveyed had been exposed to the virus.
Meanwhile, the DMRC has announced pay cuts for its 15,000 employees in view of the “extreme adverse financial” crisis due to suspension of its services for nearly five months on account of COVID-19. The order also put on hold all sanctions of fresh advances for House Building Advance, laptop, festivals.
Waterlogging in Sahibabad area of Delhi after heavy rains on Wednesday morning.
Migrant workers returning to Delhi are being tested for COVID-19 on their arrival. People stood in line Tuesday at the Anand Vihar bus terminal to get a token, following which they joined another line to undergo rapid antigen tests.
While most getting tested had travelled from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, a few were inter-city commuters. Three doctors, 12 lab technicians and three staff members, who collect biomedical waste at government-run dispensaries, were deployed at the spot.
The migrants are required to register their mobile number to undergo the test. Officials said that if one does not have a phone, they can give a relative’s number or their Aadhaar card number. Those getting tested were assigned numbers, which were written on test kits. People were tested in batches and those who tested positive were informed in 15-20 minutes.
Dr Vikas Kumar, in-charge of the testing process, said, “Our aim is to get over 600 people tested today. We started on August 13, testing 211 people, and increased the number of tests by around 100 every day. Civil defence officers gather travellers and inform them about the tests.” Read more
In view of the “extreme adverse financial” crisis due to suspension of its services for nearly five months on account of Covid-19, the DMRC announced pay cuts for its 15,000 employees Tuesday. It is also struggling to repay installment of loans taken from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
“In view of the extreme adverse financial condition due to non-operation of Metro services, the following orders are issued: It has been decided that perks and allowances shall be reduced by 50% with effect from… August 2020, till further orders,” says the order issued by DMRC senior deputy general manager (HR) Sangeeta Shrivastava.
The order also put on hold all sanctions of fresh advances for House Building Advance, laptop, festivals. The advances already sanctioned and those sought for medical treatment, TA, DA will continue to be granted, it added.
The second round of serological survey, conducted in the first week of August across the national capital, has suggested that 28.35% of the people tested have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus, it is learnt.
During the survey, more than 15,000 samples were lifted across 11 districts in Delhi to assess the spread of the virus. The samples were processed in 18 labs authorised by the state government for the rigorous exercise.
The previous serological survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control on a sample size of 21,387 showed that 22.86% of the people surveyed had been exposed to the virus. A serological survey involves collecting blood samples to determine whether a person has developed antibodies against the virus.
Incessant rains lashed the national capital on Wednesday, submerging low-lying areas in knee-deep water and affecting traffic on key roads during morning rush hours. The IMD issued an alert at 10:05 am for heavy rains in the national capital.
Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy spell of rains are very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours, it said. The downpour may lead to "major traffic disruption" and there is an "increased chance" of road accidents, it warned.
The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 7.4 mm rains till 8:30 am. The Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations gauged 9.2, 8.2 and 2.8 mm precipitation. Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy. (PTI)