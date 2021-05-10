Delhi: Covid positivity rate falls below 20%, but acute shortage of vaccine

People wait inside a Covid-19 vaccination centre to get their jabs in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that the city is facing an acute shortage of vaccine against Covid-19 and requested the Centre to replenish the stock at the earliest.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to direct Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to increase monthly supplies of Covid-19 vaccines to Delhi to 60 lakh doses for the next three months.

“There is a shortage of vaccines in Delhi. We are left with a day’s stock of Covaxin and the number of doses of Covishield will be available for five-six days,” said Jain on Monday after visiting the 400-bedded facility opened at Rakabganj Gurudwara. The centre which has started functioning from Monday is equipped with oxygenated beds and medicines and will function as a Covid care and treatment centre.

Delhi has vaccinated over 1.28 lakh people against Covid-19 on May 8, while around 39 lakh doses have been administered in the national capital so far. The ‘vaccination bulletin’ shared by the Delhi government on Sunday stated that a total of 43.20 lakh doses — 13.91 lakh Covaxin and 29.28 lakh Covishield — have been received till date for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years. Of these, the state is left with 4.67 lakh doses.

Both positivity rate, daily cases on the decline

Meanwhile, talking about the Covid-19 situation in the city, Jain said “We can see some ray of hope in Delhi as the positivity rate has declined and even the daily numbers are also reducing. The number of cases has almost halved as the city recorded around 13,000 daily cases on Sunday against the 28,000 cases which was the highest number recorded till date. Even the positivity rate has come down from 36% to around 20%. But we still need to stay cautious and prepared.”

On Monday, Delhi recorded 12,651 new cases of Covid-19 and 319 deaths. The positivity rate was recorded at 19.10 per cent with 66,234 tests conducted during the day.

The number of daily new cases is also the lowest since April 12. At 19.10 per cent, the positivity rate is the lowest since April 16 when it stood at 19.7 per cent, according to the data shared by the Delhi government.