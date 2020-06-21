Staffer at Delhi minister’s office succumbs, wife positive too

Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam. Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam.

Sitting at Deep Chand Bandhu hospital, Sarita Kumari (47) recalls the last conversation she had with her husband, Ashok Kumar (48), who died due to Covid-19 on Friday afternoon. Kumar, a stenographer at Delhi cabinet minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s office, was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital on Thursday, a week after he tested positive for the virus.

Sarita has also tested positive, while her 18-year-old son and 20-year-old daughter are awaiting test reports. “Kal subah hi message par baat hui thi. Woh meri tabiyat ke baare me pooch rahe the,” she said while waiting to get admitted to the hospital.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Kumar lived in Ashok Vihar. The family said he was particular about wearing a mask and would always remind them to do the same. On Saturday, the family performed the last rites and Sarita came to the hospital directly from the cremation ground for admission. For the last four days, she said has been feeling feverish and has had trouble breathing.

“We all were worried about his health. I couldn’t focus on the signs my own body was showing,” she said.

The family has been facing emotional turbulence ever since Kumar’s younger brother died on June 7. According to an official, his brother was suffering from a liver infection and was availing treatment at BL Kapur hospital. Kumar had been taking care of him. “He died on June 7, after which the doctor conducted a Covid-19 test. He was found to be positive,” said a Delhi government official.

Two days after his death, Kumar developed symptoms and got himself admitted to a private hospital. “His condition deteriorated and he was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. He was put on ventilator support immediately,” said a doctor.

Separately, a 39-year-old doctor working with the department of community medicine in National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) died due to Covid-19 on Saturday morning. Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital, the deceased, Dr Ashwini Kumar Pratap, hailed from Similipur village under Banki block in Odisha’s Cuttack district.

He had comorbid conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and asthma, a doctor said.

An official said his wife and three-year-old twin daughters are also availing treatment for Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar. An alumnus of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur, he displayed symptoms of Covid eight days ago, following which he contacted one of his friends in Odisha and sent his family back.

