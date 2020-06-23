Delhi to send oxygen support to those who fall ill in home isolation

‘Will implement L-G decision in letter and spirit,’ said Kejriwal. ‘Will implement L-G decision in letter and spirit,’ said Kejriwal.

As Covid cases continue to surge in the Capital, with Delhi overtaking Tamil Nadu as the state with the second highest caseload in the country after Maharashtra, the Delhi government on Monday said it would help patients under home isolation to monitor their oxygen saturation levels and even send oxygen concentrators, if necessary.

“The biggest issue we have seen is oxygen levels falling suddenly. Some patients require oxygen immediately. Those under home isolation will be given oximeters to monitor their levels… We will also give them a number they can call if the levels dip. A team will reach your house with a concentrator. The patient can be stabilised while being shifted to the hospital. This will be present in each district. Once a person is cured, the oxymeter can be returned to the government,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said 1 lakh oxymeters were being procured, with each costing between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000.

On Sunday, in a meeting attended by Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and L-G Anil Baijal, among others, Home Minister Amit Shah had directed the Delhi government to share with the Centre details of every Covid death in the Capital and also take care to note whether a patient who died was in home isolation and if the person was brought to the hospital at the right time.

On Monday, as Delhi reported close to 3,000 new cases, the total number of infections reached 63,335. Mumbai, which has been the city with the highest number of cases since the start of the epidemic in March, has 67,586 cases, and is growing at a much slower pace than Delhi.

At 5.7 per cent, the average daily growth (7-day cumulative daily growth rate) in the capital is currently the highest in the country. Considering this rate of growth, the Capital looks poised to emerge as the city with the largest number of cases.

The CM, however, struck a positive note on Monday, saying the number of patients recovering has risen over the past week. While Delhi has 23,820 active cases, 36,602 have recovered, he said. There are 13,377 hospital beds in the city, of which 6,256 are occupied. Of these beds, 460 are occupied, 248 are vacant and 708 have ventilators. Another 12,922 people are under home isolation.

“A week ago, there were 24,000 active cases. The recovery rate is rising and at present, it seems like the situation is stabilising. We are also testing thrice as much as we were earlier. No one should face any issues in getting tested now,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the number of hospital admissions have been low over the past 10 days, a sign that most patients were either asymptomatic or only had mild symptoms.

“On June 12, 5,300 beds were occupied. Today this number is 6,200. This means that in 10 days, 900 more beds have been occupied even as the number of cases recorded in this period is around 23,000. This means two things – one that the number of people going to hospitals is on a par with recoveries and second, that there are fewer cases that require hospital admission. For now, we do not need a lot of beds but we aren’t complacent. We have created infrastructure on a war footing and are getting a lot of support from the Centre. This is not the time for politics. We need to fight together,” he said.

The CM also targetted China, saying the country was fighting “two wars” against China. “One is against the virus sent by China and the second against China at the border. Doctors and nurses are fighting the virus, and at the border, soldiers are fighting… There should not be any politics over this. Our 20 soldiers did not retreat, we cannot retreat either,” he said.

