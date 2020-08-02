Delhi: Colleague tests Covid positive, 17 IIC staffers under home quarantine

The utility worker at IIC kitchen last reported to duty on July 22. (Photo: The utility worker at IIC kitchen last reported to duty on July 22. (Photo: http://www.iicdelhi.nic.in

A 35-year-old staffer at the India International Centre (IIC) has tested positive for Covid-19, and at least 17 employees are now under home quarantine. The man, a utility worker in the kitchen, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in East Delhi, and has been on leave since July 23.

Kanwal Wali, secretary of the executive committee, IIC, said, “The utility worker last reported to duty on July 22 and asked for a leave till July 31 as his family was sick. On Friday, he called us and said that he has tested positive. We checked who all were on duty with him on July 22 and have asked them to be under home quarantine for five-six days.”

A source close to the staffer said he got admitted to the hospital on July 29, as he complained of fever and breathlessness.

Wali said that no employees have been tested, and added that “a test will be done if anyone shows symptoms”. He also said that IIC members have not been informed about this as “utility workers do not come in contact with the members, and that the staffer has anyway been on leave for 10 days”.

Two IIC members, on condition of anonymity, said that they found out on Friday and Saturday respectively, through old staffers. “Most of the members who come here are senior citizens and they should have been told that someone has tested positive for the virus. This is careless. We have not received a call or a message from them,” said a member.

“The employee does not stay at IIC. He informed the local authorities in his area, and they would have done contact tracing. Also, he hasn’t reported to work in over 10 days any way. The cooking area is separate from the area where utility workers are and none of them come in contact with members. We sanitise premises thrice a day, and also check the temperature of all staffers and members daily,” Wali said.

A senior New Delhi district administration officer said: “The employee was on leave since July 22. He lives in Mayur Vihar. Seventeen people at IIC had come in contact with him and all of them have been asked to quarantine themselves at home. The premises are being disinfected thrice a day.” A team of officials visited IIC on Saturday.

