Healthy trend: Fewer Covid deaths and active cases, low positivity rate in Delhi

Between July and August, the total active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi came down from 27,007 to 10,207 — a reduction of over 2.5 times.

According to data shared by the Delhi government, while total active cases on July 1 were 30% of all cases recorded, the percentage dropped to 7.3% by Monday, August 3.

The drop is a big relief for doctors as well as district administration officers, who have to assess the condition of each patient, whether hospitalised, in institutional Covid care centres or under home isolation.

As part of the protocol, daily reports about symptoms from all those under home isolation are to be collated and their condition tracked. If their condition deteriorates, they are to be taken to the hospital. With a reduction in this number, the pressure on agencies has also been eased. Of the 10,207 active cases, 5,577 are under home isolation at present.

The Indian Express had reported on August 2 that in Delhi, the R-number, which is an index of transmission, has fallen well below 1 and if the trend endures, the city could see the total active cases dropping below 1,000 by September. The projections were made by Sitabhra Sinha and his research group at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai.

The percentage of patients on ventilator support, as compared to all those admitted, however, has risen slightly between July 1 and August 3. While 10% of all patients admitted to hospitals were on ventilators earlier, it is now 12%, data shared by the government shows.

The weekly mortality figure between the week ending on July 5 and the week ending on August 2, meanwhile, has significantly dipped from 418 deaths to 177 deaths. This means that while an average of 60 patients were dying per day in the week ending July 5, the number has dropped to 25 people per day in the week that ended Sunday, August 2.

“Despite lifting lockdown in the state, Delhi has been able to reduce its active cases by half since the beginning of this month. Delhi is seeing a reduced positive rate, reduced severe infections and bed occupancy, reduced deaths, and a national-high in recovery,” the Delhi government spokesperson said.

Delhi’s recovery rate stands at around 90% at present.

The city’s positivity rate, which peaked at 31% in the second week of June, has remained at 6% over the past two weeks.

On Monday, the city saw 805 new cases, out of the 10,133 tests conducted. While 3,904 people were tested through RT-PCR mode — considered the gold standard in testing — 6,229 were tested through the faster Rapid Antigen Test kits. The death toll reached 4,021, with 17 people dying of the disease in 24 hours.

