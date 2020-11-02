Delhi: 5k Covid cases for 5th day in a row, positivity rate at 12%

There are 34,173 active infections in the city, out of which 20,732 are under home isolation and 6,461 in hospitals.(Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The daily positivity rate rose to 12.69% on Sunday as Delhi reported 5,664 new Covid-19 cases from 44,623 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. With 51 more deaths reported, the death toll increased to 6,562. There are 34,173 active infections in the city, out of which 20,732 are under home isolation and 6,461 in hospitals.

This is the fifth day in a row that the city has reported over 5,000 new cases. Over the last week, a total of 32,882 new cases have been added to the total infection count of the city.

Addressing the issue of the recent spike in cases in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Sunday said “aggressive contact tracing” was the primary reason for the sudden increase in numbers.

“If a person tests positive, then their entire family and the people in contact with them have to be tested, as a result of which more cases of Covid-19 were recorded. Earlier, only six-seven contacts of a positive person were traced, now this number has crossed 15,” the minister said.

“Aggressive contact tracing is the immediate cause for a sudden spike in numbers because random testing hasn’t recorded as many cases,” he added.

Jain also said that only 40 per cent of Covid-19 beds were occupied in the capital. “We still have around 9,500 beds available in hospitals,” he said.

Stressing on the need to wear masks, Jain further said that it is “impossible to wipe off” Covid-19 through a lockdown as the virus has “spread through the community”. He said people should treat wearing a face mask as a vaccine.

A total of 47,25,318 tests have been conducted in the national capital so far – 2.48 lakh tests per million population. The cumulative positivity rate was 8.30 per cent. The average death rate for the last 10 days stands at 0.83 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd