Testing to be doubled amid ‘marginal rise’ of covid-19 in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that the national capital has seen a “marginal increase” in coronavirus cases in the past few days and hence the testing rates would be doubled as a precautionary measure.

Stressing that social distancing norms must be fully practiced, Kejriwal in a video address said, “Recovery rate is more than 90% in the national capital. We are fully prepared. I have directed that number of tests will be doubled in the coming days.”

Kejriwal also added that the situation in the capital is being monitored and that sufficient beds are vacant. “In the last 24 hours, 1,693 new COVD-19 cases reported in Delhi; we have a total of 14,130 COVID beds and of those, 10,448 are vacant. Only 3,700 COVID beds occupied by coronavirus patients; of these, 2,900 occupied by Delhiites and 800 by those from other states.”

Amid the rise in cases, Kejriwal today held a high-level meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, and senior officials to discuss the situation in the capital.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500-mark.

Delhi, meanwhile, has also become the first state to cross the 90 per cent recovery rate of novel Coronavirus patients. More than 1.46 lakh people out of the 1.62 lakh infected so far have been declared to have recovered.

