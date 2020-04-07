Delhi govt to conduct 1 lakh COVID-19 tests in hotspots this week

A technician from Dr Dangs Lab demonstrates sample collection process for COVID-19 tests in New Delhi, Monday, April 6, 2020. (PTI Photo: Shahbaz Khan) A technician from Dr Dangs Lab demonstrates sample collection process for COVID-19 tests in New Delhi, Monday, April 6, 2020. (PTI Photo: Shahbaz Khan)

The Delhi government is preparing to conduct at least one lakh random tests in hotspots across the city as it battles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 1,01,068 samples were tested across India till Monday 9 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address the press at 1 pm with a five-point plan to tackle the outbreak. The government has already started setting up quarantine centres that could house large numbers of patients.

Kejriwal on Monday said the government would scale up testing along the lines of South Korea’s strategy to contain the virus. “The more we test, the more successful we will be in containing the spread of the virus. South Korea, considered the most successful, had also adapted this technique. So we will also get more and more tests done in Delhi,” the CM had said.

Kejriwal said there were 100-125 tests conducted daily till March 25. By April 1, the government was testing 500 people a day. Presently, the number of tests has reached nearly 1,000 a day.

The national capital has reported 523 COVID-19 cases, including seven deaths. It is the state with the third highest positive cases, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Of the total number of cases in the national capital, 330 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin.

